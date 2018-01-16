NWC to Embark on Renewable Energy Pilot

A section of the Mona Reservoir in Kingston. + - Photo: Rudranath Fraser A section of the Mona Reservoir in Kingston. Story Highlights To modernise operations of the National Water Commission (NWC), the entity is seeking to install a five-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic system at the Mona Reservoir in Kingston.

To modernise operations of the National Water Commission (NWC), the entity is seeking to install a five-megawatt (MW) photovoltaic system at the Mona Reservoir in Kingston.

The President said the move is aimed at improving the economic viability and operational efficiency of the company.

A memorandum of understanding was signed with the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) to carry out the pilot, with plans to install 5MW systems in other NWC facilities if it proves successful. An advertisement is now out inviting bids for the floating barge.

“We want to put up at least 10MW of renewables, which will impact not only the NWC but will fall in line with the sustainable development goals that have been established and to which the country is committed,” he said.

The President indicated that the strategy to be employed will involve placing solar panels on a floating barge, which will be used to harness energy from the sun to help reduce the company’s energy bill.

“The consultants to do the study should be submitting their bids this month. And that study, I presume, should take three to four months. So, once it is deemed to be viable, I’m sure that procurement should start this calendar year,” he said.