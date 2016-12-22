NSWMA Looking at Public-Private Arrangement for Garbage Collection

Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon + - Photo: Mark Bell Executive Director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon Story Highlights The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is looking to enter public-private arrangements for the collection of garbage.

Mr. Gordon said the NSWMA’s fleet of trucks will be increased next year.

Mr. Gordon said the process is under way for the procurement of an additional 13 trucks later in the year.



The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is looking to enter public-private arrangements for the collection of garbage.

Executive Director of the entity, Audley Gordon, said the move is aimed at improving efficiency in garbage collection by putting more units on the streets.

He said an investor has indicated an interest in bringing in trucks for the removal of garbage.

“We are in conversation now with the board, and we will be talking to the Office of the Contractor General to see how we can implement a pilot project in one of our regions where there is an investor who is willing to bring in 40-odd trucks,” he said.

“We really want to look at that one, with a view of getting that implemented, because at the end of the day, we must take up the garbage,” he told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gordon said the NSWMA’s fleet of trucks will be increased next year.

He said there is already on order for 17 new Renault trucks, which are scheduled to arrive in the island in February.

He said the process is under way for the procurement of an additional 13 trucks later in the year.

“We have also asked the Government for additional funds to have more trucks, which should come on stream sometime in 2018,” he noted.