NSWMA launches compost at Denbigh





KINGSTON — The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), launched its own brand of compost on July 31, at the Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show, in May Pen, Clarendon.

Addressing the launch, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Robert Montague, said the new product is one of the innovations of the NSWMA, and forms part of the re-organisation of the Riverton waste site to deal with solid waste.

The Minister pointed out that the product will be sold by Agro Grace, and that its effect can be seen at the improved grounds of the National Heroes Park, in Kingston.

“The transformed National Heroes Park is a result of this material. We welcome the partnership with Grace, and if we did not have a good product they would not put their name to it. We are encouraging everyone to utilise this product. At the NSWMA, we are using waste and making it into a valid resource,” he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the NSWMA, Joan Gordon-Webley, said the compost has had scientific testing and proven to be useful in the nurturing of soil and plants.

“We have had it tested in the Scientific Research Council lab, and it is on the market for all the things that you can grow at your home. We want to encourage people to follow the footsteps of the National Solid Waste Management Authority,” she told the patrons at the show.

Agro-Grace will sell the product at 17 locations, along with a number of distributors islandwide.

Endorsing the product, First Vice President of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Senator Norman Grant, said it is another indication of what can be achieve with by-products. “The JAS supports this product, we indentify ourselves with this product and it is opportune that it is launched at the Denbigh Agricultural Show. We want to see several launches of this kind that will speak to the development of agriculture, and value added in many forms,” he said.

The compost, which is produced through the NSWMA’s Parks and Gardens Division, is available in two sizes – 3 kilograms and 20 kilograms – and offers multiple benefits. It is rich in nutrients, it helps to promote healthy plant growth, and it lessens the risks of plant diseases and fungi.

By GARFIELD L. ANGUS, JIS Reporter