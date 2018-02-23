NSWMA to Get 12 New Trucks





The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is expected to acquire 12 garbage trucks in the new fiscal year.

A sum of $300 million has been set aside in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure for the undertaking.

The Estimates were recently tabled in the House of Representatives by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Audley Shaw.

The new vehicles will strengthen the existing fleet in order to improve garbage collection.

The acquisition is being financed from the Consolidated Fund and falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

The NWSMA provides solid waste management services across the island in order to safeguard public health while helping to create an environment that is healthy and aesthetically pleasing.