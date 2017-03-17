NSWMA to Clear and Beautify Entrance to Riverton Meadows

A participant gives her views at a town hall meeting held by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), at the Power of Hope Deliverance Ministry, in Riverton Meadows, in Kingston, March 15. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson A participant gives her views at a town hall meeting held by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), at the Power of Hope Deliverance Ministry, in Riverton Meadows, in Kingston, March 15. Story Highlights The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), is to clear and beautify the front of Riverton Meadows, in St. Andrew.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), is to clear and beautify the front of Riverton Meadows, in St. Andrew.

“We have lived with it long enough, and we are at a point now where we should take action,” Mr. Gordon told a town hall meeting in the area, on March 15.

The meeting was held with community leaders and political representatives to outline plans for the clearing and beautifying of the corridor along Spanish Town Road from Sandy Gully to Portland Road.

Mr. Gordon told the large gathering that several activities at the entrance to the community are about making money, and while he fully appreciates the need for business to operate, “it must be done orderly”.

For his part, Senior Investigator at the NSWMA, Phillip Morgan, told the residents that a team comprising the police and representatives from the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation recently served notices for persons to clear the area.

“They were given a specific time to clean the area before we clean it for them. The time has passed, and there are consequences for disobeying the notices that were served,” Mr. Morgan said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Western St. Andrew, Anthony Hylton, said scores of persons from Riverton Meadows have gained university qualifications, and with plans advanced to develop the community, the activities at the front are of concern, and the “time is right” for the residents to support change.