Notaries Public Act to be Amended

The proposed amendment is part of a list of legislation that the Government is working on in an effort to reform the Justice system.

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, made the disclosure while speaking at the launch of the 2017 training of Justices of the Peace (JPs) at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston recently.

“The Government is moving with a sense of urgency to establish key policies and legislation that will accelerate the pace of reform,” Mr. Chuck said.

In Jamaica, a Notary Public is an Attorney-at-Law with a standing of at least 10 years. A Notary Public is authorised to authenticate contracts, acknowledge deeds, take affidavits, protest bills of exchange, and take depositions.

The Justice Minister also mentioned that work is currently ongoing on the Criminal Justice (Plea Negotiations and Agreement) Act; the Child Diversion Bill, as well as legislation to amend the Constitution to retain retired judges on an as-need basis.

In the meantime, the Minister said that over the next three to four years, the Ministry is hoping to equip at least 1,000 schools with mediators and restorative facilitators as a way of resolving conflicts within the school environment.

“The Government sees the reform of the justice sector as one of the most important reform agendas that is being undertaken in this country at this time. There can be no separation between respecting the fundamental rights of the citizens of Jamaica and the quality of the justice system,” Mr. Chuck stated.