Notable Achievements in Agriculture – GG

He said these successes include continued self-sufficiency in eggs, poultry, pork and tubers; 88 per cent self-sufficiency in table Irish potato; and growth in non-traditional exports such as yam, ackee and sweet potato.

The Governor-General was delivering the 2018/19 Throne Speech at Gordon House on Thursday (February 15) to mark the opening of Parliament.

He pointed out that following a 13.5 per cent growth in agriculture in 2016, the sector was negatively impacted by a spate of bad weather in 2017 – drought early in the year, floods in May/June and continuous rainfall into December. As such, the sector is projected to see a decline of four per cent.

In the meantime, the Governor-General said the Government will be embarking on an aggressive legislative agenda this year to support its strategic priorities to ensure food security, sustainable use of agricultural land and fisheries resources, and facilitate an enabling local business environment.

Legislation to be passed and enacted include the Fisheries Bill, which will repeal and replace the existing Act, for the better management of the fishing industry; and the Animals (Disease and Importation) (Change of Name and Amendment) Bill to facilitate importation, storage and distribution of animals and animal by-products with regard to disease and safety.

Other pieces of legislation include the Insolvency (Amended) Act, to provide for the regulation of insolvent financial institutions; the Patents and Designs Bill and Trade Marks (Amendment) Bill which will ensure protection of local brands and strengthening of the local business environment by facilitating ingenuity as well as compliance with international treaties, including the Madrid

Protocol and Patent Cooperation Treaty; and the Scrap Metal Act to transform the scrap metal regulation to an Act for better enforcement, including the restriction of “brass” for export.

The Throne Speech was delivered under the theme ‘Continuing on the Path to Prosperity’.