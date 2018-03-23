North-South Highway to Be Named The Edward Seaga Highway

The Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Prime Minister greeting The Most Hon. Edward Seaga at the Re-dedication of the Bustamante Museum on Thursday, March 22. + - Photo: JIS Photographer The Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Prime Minister greeting The Most Hon. Edward Seaga at the Re-dedication of the Bustamante Museum on Thursday, March 22. Story Highlights Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the North-South Highway will be named the Edward Seaga Highway after its completion.

Speaking at the Rededication of the Bustamante Museum yesterday (Thursday, March 22) Prime Minister Holness announced that Cabinet on Monday approved a submission to name the North South Highway in honor of Former Prime Minister, The Most Honourable Edward Phillip George Seaga.

The Most Honourable Edward Seaga was Jamaica’s fifth serving Prime Minister of Jamaica. He also served as leader of the Jamaica Labour Party from 1974 to 2005.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the North-South Highway will be named the Edward Seaga Highway after its completion.

Speaking at the Rededication of the Bustamante Museum yesterday (Thursday, March 22) Prime Minister Holness announced that Cabinet on Monday approved a submission to name the North South Highway in honor of Former Prime Minister, The Most Honourable Edward Phillip George Seaga.

“It is with good reason why it was selected; he was responsible for the development of downtown Kingston. He was also integral, initiated the development and expansion of Ocho Rios as a tourism destination. The North-South highway creates that link and so it is only fitting that today I have this great honor, distinct pleasure of announcing the naming of the North South Highway in honor of a man who has also dedicated so much of his life to building Jamaica,” said Mr. Holness.

The Most Honourable Edward Seaga was Jamaica’s fifth serving Prime Minister of Jamaica. He also served as leader of the Jamaica Labour Party from 1974 to 2005.

In recognizing the contribution of Former Prime Ministers, Seaga and Bustamante, Mr. Holness said it is important to honor past and present leaders.

“We must erect monuments for all our leaders, we must put museums and libraries in honor of all our leaders and I know that the National Heritage Trust is working on a project that will be looking at creating other such monuments for all our leaders as well as those who are presently with us,” said Prime Minister Holness.

He further stated that preserving Jamaica’s cultural heritage and placing them in arrangements that are accessible and well managed will last for generations.

“Knowledge of the personal sacrifice that people have made in their respective capacities as leaders should be part of the narrative of nation building as it shows our children and the ordinary man and woman with a dream that success requires sacrifice,” stated Mr. Holness.

In the meantime, Mr. Holness said that the rededication of the Bustamante Museum is significant because the story of Sir Alexander Bustamante is an inspiration.

“It was here that many of the ideas that eventually morphed into policies that would guide a new and independent Jamaica was formulated. A visit to the museum is a must as Bustamante did, fan the flames within us so that we may be more driven as people to be our best selves. Always aiming far and high,” said Prime Minister Holness.

The Prime Minister said he is pleased that the Ministry of Gender, Entertainment and Sport has expanded the Cultural Passport Programme as the Bustamante Museum is one of the locations where students and others who qualify may visit for free.

“As the generations continue there is always the possibility of losing the memory and so without having museums and other points of identification, we could lose the inspiration and so we want our young people to visit this site. As Bustamante wisely said, the youth of a nation are the trustees of its prosperity,” said Mr. Holness.