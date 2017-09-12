Nominations Still Open for PM’s Youth Awards

Story Highlights The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is still accepting nominations for the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards 2017.

The 2017 Prime Minister’s Youth Awards is open to Jamaican nationals –locally and overseas – between the ages of 15 and 29. Previously, the eligible age cohort was 15 to 24. Nominees should be born between January 1, 1988 and December 31, 2002.

This year, two award categories have been added and changes made to others to include more young people.



The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information is still accepting nominations for the Prime Minister’s Youth Awards 2017.

The deadline for submissions has been extended from August 31 to September 15.

Senior Programme Development Specialist in the Youth Division of the Ministry, Kevon Campbell, told JIS News that the decision was taken to extend the deadline in order to allow for more nominations.

He said that more than 100 submissions have been received, but more are needed for the categories of Sports, Journalism and Agriculture.

The 2017 Prime Minister’s Youth Awards is open to Jamaican nationals –locally and overseas – between the ages of 15 and 29.

Previously, the eligible age cohort was 15 to 24. Nominees should be born between January 1, 1988 and December 31, 2002.

This year, two award categories have been added and changes made to others to include more young people.

The new categories are Innovation in Science and Technology, for young persons who have proven to be innovative in advancing scientific research and providing scientific or technological solutions; and Environmental Protection, for young persons who have distinguished themselves as environmental stewards and advocates.

Meanwhile, the Journalism award category has been modified to include e-journalism in recognition of the increasing distribution of content via the Internet.

All nominees within this category should have produced quality work that has had national impact and has resulted in the resolution of a situation, or improvement in the well-being of persons involved.

The award criteria for Entrepreneurship has also been modified to allow for the conferment of awards to social entrepreneurs in addition to the traditional entrepreneurs.

Nominees for social entrepreneurship must operate a social enterprise that has contributed significant social and economic value at the community and/or national level.

A Jamaica 55 Special Award will also be conferred on 55 young persons who have demonstrated outstanding and consistent voluntary service at the community and/or national level.

These persons must have given service that is not related to mandatory obligations for work or school. Awardees in this category will also be eligible for project grants from the Ministry to further their community and youth development work.

The full list of categories are Agriculture/Agro-processing, Entrepreneurship/Social Entrepreneurship, Journalism/E-Journalism, Arts and Culture, Leadership, Environmental Protection, Sports, Academics, Innovation in Science and Technology, International Achievement, Youth Development Award and Jamaica 55 Special Award (Volunteerism).

Nominees will be shortlisted by a selection committee, appointed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, after which they will be interviewed and selections made.

The awards ceremony will be held in November as part of Youth Month celebrations.

For further information and the nomination form, persons my visit: http://www.youthjamaica.com/content/prime-ministers-youth-awards-2017.