Nomination Deadline for Tourism Awards January 12

Story Highlights The nomination deadline for the Tourism Service Excellence Awards (TSEAs) has been extended to Friday, January 12.

Nominations will be accepted in several categories, including Accommodation Staff, Craft Trader, Airport Staff, Tour Operator, Ground Transportation Operator, Raft Captain, Attraction Employee, and Water Sports Employee.

Completed nominations must be submitted as attachments to serviceexcellencetpdco@gmail.com, or in a sealed envelope and delivered to any Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) office islandwide (Kingston, Ocho Rios, Mandeville, Montego Bay, Negril).



The TSEAs seek to recognise individuals and organisations in the sector that demonstrate best practices and offer excellent customer service.

Also included are Accommodation (hotels, villas, apartments and guest houses); Attractions and Places of Interest (business entities); Ground Transportation (business entities); Tour Operator (business entities); and Water Sports Operator (business entities).

This is a component of the Tourism Service Excellence Awards Programme (TSEAP), which is implemented by TPDCo and financed by the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).

The Programme is intended to select, showcase and award the best in Service Excellence, in order to establish internal benchmarks for the categories of businesses in the tourism industry.

On March 3, the winners for both the individual and organisation categories will be announced and awarded at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

Further details about the awards and guidelines regarding nomination may be accessed on the Ministry’s website at www.mot.gov.jm or TPDCo’s at: www.tpdco.org.