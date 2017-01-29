No Smoking Allowed at IPL Facilities

Story Highlights The Independence Park Limited wishes to remind the public that no smoking is permitted at any of its facilities.

Persons who fail to follow the rules could find themselves facing huge fines or imprisonment for breaching the ban.

Fines range from $10,000 for a first offence; $25,000 for a second, and $50,000 for subsequent offences.



A ban on smoking in public places was implemented through the Public Health (Tobacco Control) Regulations 2013. It became effective on Monday, July 15, 2013.

Kingston, January 26, 2016