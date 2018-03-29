NIC Awards Scholarships worth $1 Million

Chairman, National Irrigation Commission Limited, Senator Aubyn Hill (right), presents a cheque to secondary-level scholarship recipient, Abigail Pollack, at the organisation’s awards ceremony, held in Kingston on Tuesday (March 27). + - Photo: Donald De La Haye Chairman, National Irrigation Commission Limited, Senator Aubyn Hill (right), presents a cheque to secondary-level scholarship recipient, Abigail Pollack, at the organisation’s awards ceremony, held in Kingston on Tuesday (March 27). Story Highlights The National Irrigation Commission (NIC) has awarded $1 million in scholarships to students attending various academic institutions as part of their 2017/2018 Scholarship Awards Programme.

The students were awarded at the Emerald Hall Pollyanna Caterers & Banqueters, in Kingston, on Tuesday (March 27).

Chief Executive Officer, NIC, Joseph Gyles, said he is elated to see the programme grow from awarding four students in 1998 to eight on Tuesday.



Since 1998, the programme has been assisting children of staff members and is part of the agency’s outreach activities.

“It is our firm belief that education is the pillar on which Jamaica’s medium and long-term objective of obtaining economic growth resides. Initially, the scholarships were awarded to the students from the secondary level, but now we have added the tertiary level,” Mr. Gyles said.

“It is a sense of pride for me to know that we can assist our country’s youth,” he added.

Raymond Austin Jr., Jamier Ferguson, Sherice Hylton, Abigail Pollack and D’Amour Walker were awarded with secondary level scholarships valued at $100,000.00 each, while Josan Munroe,

Martina Taylor and Kenyata Thomas were awarded with tertiary-level scholarships valued at $150,000.00 each.

In an interview with JIS News, Josan, a student at the University of Technology, said she is elated to have been chosen for the scholarship.

“I feel happy. I am thankful. I worked hard for it and I will continue to do my best to make the National Irrigation Commission and my parents proud of me,” she said.

Miss Taylor was equally elated about receiving a scholarship. “I feel proud and I am thankful,” she said.

The awardees were chosen by a selection committee comprising both internal and external members of NIC’s management, unionised staff delegates, the unions representing the workers and an educator.