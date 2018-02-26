NIB Winners of ‘Force It Out Challenge’

Acting Vice President of Drug Services, at the National Health Fund (NHF), Dr Catherine Dawson Shaw (3rd left) presents the team from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) with their prizes during an award ceremony held on February 23 at the Jamaica Police Academy, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine. + - Photo: Contributed Acting Vice President of Drug Services, at the National Health Fund (NHF), Dr Catherine Dawson Shaw (3rd left) presents the team from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) with their prizes during an award ceremony held on February 23 at the Jamaica Police Academy, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine. Story Highlights The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) team has emerged as winners of the National Health Fund’s ‘Force it out Challenge’ competition.

In her remarks, Acting Vice President of Drug Services at the NHF, Dr. Catherine Dawson Shaw, encouraged the JCF representatives to maintain the lifestyle changes that they have made.

At the beginning of the competition, data was collected from participants to determine their cholesterol levels, Body Mass Index (BMI), Blood Pressure, Weight, waist and hip circumference and other key health related data.



The National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) team has emerged as winners of the National Health Fund’s ‘Force it out Challenge’ competition.

The team, as well as other men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were awarded during a ceremony held on February 23 at the Jamaica Police Academy, Twickenham Park, St. Catherine.

The initiative, which was launched on April 6, 2017, was created to spread awareness and reduce the incidences of lifestyle diseases within the members of the JCF.

In her remarks, Acting Vice President of Drug Services at the NHF, Dr. Catherine Dawson Shaw, encouraged the JCF representatives to maintain the lifestyle changes that they have made.

She also encouraged those remembers of the Force who have not yet made adjustments, to take the first step toward a healthier lifestyle.

At the beginning of the competition, data was collected from participants to determine their cholesterol levels, Body Mass Index (BMI), Blood Pressure, Weight, waist and hip circumference and other key health related data.

Points were allocated to teams and individual participants for reduction in the figures from their initial readings collected.

The challenge was comprised of nine teams from Area One, Two, Five and Seven, as well as three formations, with a total of 171 team members (including police personnel and civilians).

The teams were headed by leaders who were responsible for recording and reporting on the participation and progress of the contenders.

Meanwhile, in the team category, Port Antonio Police Station in Portland placed second, while the Falmouth Police Station in Trelawny, placed third.

In the individual category, Detective Corporal Desroy Sangster copped the top prize of a $20,000 gift certificate for gym wear or equipment from a local sport supply store.

Detective Sangster was pleased with his total weight loss of sixty pounds and thanked his team for helping him to stay motivated and focused during the challenge. He also committed to continue on his wellness journey.

District Constable Lesita Alexander-Murray placed second, while Corporal Michelle O’Conner finished third, winning for themselves certificates valued at $15,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Funding support of $1.8 million was provided for by the National Health Fund.