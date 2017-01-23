Next Commissioner to Come from JCF – Minister Montague

In this file photo, Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, is in discussion with Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant (right), during an interactive session with heads of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (January 17). + - Photo: Michael Sloley In this file photo, Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, is in discussion with Acting Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant (right), during an interactive session with heads of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) at the Jamaica Conference Centre in downtown Kingston on Tuesday (January 17). Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, says the next commissioner of police will be appointed from within the ranks of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“I have rejected and will continue to reject the argument that we should seek someone to head the force from outside,” he said.

Since the resignation of Dr. Carl Williams on January 6, Deputy Commissioner, Novelette Grant, has been acting in the position of commissioner.



He noted that scores of members of the force have dedicated themselves to the fight against crime, while making time for advanced training, and there is no reason one of them should not be picked for the top position in the JCF.

The National Security Minister was addressing the launch of the JCF’s 150th anniversary celebrations on January 19, held at the Toyota Jamaica offices on Old Hope Road, St. Andrew.

Persons interested in applying for the position of police commissioner have until Monday, January 23 to submit their applications to the Police Services Commission (PSC).

The Minister said the Government, as part of the crime-fighting strategy, will continue to reform the justice system, enhance social interventions, and place increased focus on intelligence.

This year, some 200 vehicles will be acquired for the police force, 500 ballistic vests and 200 helmets, 20 mobile police stations will be deployed to crime hot spots, while 400 police personnel will be trained in domestic violence and conflict resolution.

In addition, 800 new members will be recruited, and 20 attorneys-at-law will be hired to assist in preparing cases for court, among other duties.

Minister Montague said legislative amendments will be undertaken to strengthen the work of the police, and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will be signed with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) to govern engagement between the entities.