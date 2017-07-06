New Transport Authority Office will Deliver Quality Service – Henry

Story Highlights Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, says the new Island Traffic Authority and Transport Authority office to be built in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, will deliver high-quality service to Jamaicans.

He pointed out that the office will administer a number of regulatory and transactional functions, which must be managed properly.

The Minister said the new office will offer up-to-date technology services and greater levels of customer service, including mechanisms for complaints.



Giving this undertaking at the ground-breaking ceremony on July 5, Mr. Henry said the office will also ensure greater levels of accountability, transparency, efficiency and management for the public.

“When you consider the execution of vehicular licensing and driver-accreditation functions, one realises that the new land transport authority will need to have the necessary institutional and legislative empowerment,” he said.

In addition, it will introduce e-commerce services and reduce some over-the –counter services.

Meanwhile, Mr. Henry is urging members of the public not to take unregulated taxis, commonly referred to as robot taxis.

“You are putting your safety at risk with robot operators. They have not been registered, they do not have public passenger insurance, the drivers may not have a valid driver’s licence, and they are not complying with the regulations that are in place,” he warned.

Mr. Henry’s warning follows that of the police, after men posing as taxi operators have been robbing unsuspecting passengers in the Corporate Area.

According to reports, the men lure would-be passengers into the motor car then deviate from the stated route. They then rob the passengers of cash, bankcards and any other valuables.