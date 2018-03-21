New Town Centre for Falmouth, Trelawny

Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has announced that a new town centre is to be built for Falmouth, Trelawny.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during his 2018/19 Budget Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 20), under the theme: ‘Prosperity in Action’.

This, he said, is in light of the fact that many of these historic towns have outgrown the physical infrastructure and planning laid at their inception.

The Prime Minister warned that if left to evolve on their own under existing planning regulations and increasing urbanisation demands on infrastructure, “these towns will become unsustainable and unliveable”, adding that “indeed, this is now the case”.

“Old Falmouth has significant heritage and historical value, which, if properly preserved and utilised, could see the significant expansion of the town as a tourism, cultural and lifestyle centre,” Mr. Holness said.