New Services Added to Tourism Linkages Speed Networking

Head of the Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald-Riley, provides details about the staging of the Tourism Linkages Speed Networking Event slated for March 15 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.



New services have been added at this year’s ‘Tourism Linkages Speed Networking Event’, slated for March 15 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

These are insurance, security, tour operation and architectural services.

Head of the Tourism Linkages Network, Carolyn McDonald-Riley, told JIS News that the aim is to diversify the businesses participating, by having more service-oriented organisations present.

She explained that the speed networking event will take the form of breakout sessions and meetings involving local suppliers of products and services, and owners/managers of properties, restaurants, attractions and other tourism-related entities.

“It is a 15-minute opportunity for persons to sell their business, meet and introduce themselves to the tourism side to say, ‘I have business for you, so do business with me’,” she pointed out.

She informed that the industry players will be seated while the suppliers will move around for quick interactions based on scheduled appointments.

The event will be open to businesses that offer products and services ranging from chemicals and cleaning products, cosmetic and spa items, toiletry and guest amenities, craft, furniture, bedding, food and beverage, meat, uniform, printing and packaging, fresh produce, construction, training, information and communications technology (ICT), electrical and entertainment.

“It is not a display of goods and services, so there won’t be people showcasing products…persons may bring samples but the intention is not to display goods and services but to present your company or business in the best way in 15 minutes,” Mrs. McDonald-Riley pointed out.

She said the overall aim of the event is to forge stronger partnerships, strengthen linkages and increase business between local manufacturers/suppliers and players in the tourism sector.

The outcomes of the past four speed networking events have been very encouraging. Last year, some 172 representatives from 98 supplier companies and 79 buyer representatives from 55 tourism entities participated.

A survey of participants over the years showed that 97 per cent had their intended objectives realized with strong business leads generated from their participation.

The event involves partnership with the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association (JMA), Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and other entities.

Interested participants are being encouraged to register with the Jamaica Manufacturers’ Association before February 23 at 922-8880/3 or via e-mail at jma@jma.com.jm.