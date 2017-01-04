New Police Commissioner Must Come with Specific Performance Targets – Montague

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. (FILE) Story Highlights National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, says the next Police Commissioner must come with specific performance targets to be achieved under his or her contract.

Mr. Montague also noted that the next Police Commissioner must bring his or her own strategy to tackle the nation’s crime problem.

The new Police Commissioner will replace outgoing Commissioner, Dr. Carl Williams, who will leave on January 6.



National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, says the next Police Commissioner must come with specific performance targets to be achieved under his or her contract.

Addressing the Police Commissioner’s annual devotional exercise at the Commissioner’s Office in St. Andrew on January 3, the Minister said the Police Services Commission has been apprised of the change.

Mr. Montague also noted that the next Police Commissioner must bring his or her own strategy to tackle the nation’s crime problem.

“The candidate who is willing to apply must also come to the table with their plans and their vision as to how they are going to tackle what faces Jamaica and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). The number-one priority of any Government is the security of its citizens,” Mr. Montague said.

He informed that the next and best person suited to lead the force will not only be academically qualified, but must also be an experienced crime-fighter.

The new Police Commissioner will replace outgoing Commissioner, Dr. Carl Williams, who will leave on January 6. He has been in the post since 2014.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, will act as Police Commissioner for a period of 90 days beginning on January 7.