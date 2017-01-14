New National Consular Policy Being Developed

Story Highlights Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, says the Government is targeting the completion of a new National Consular Policy this year.

The policy, for which preparation was approved by Cabinet in 2016, aims to support the improvement and standardization of service delivery to members of Jamaican Diaspora through overseas missions and Honorary Consuls.

Speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service ‘Issues & Answers’ interview, Senator Johnson Smith said the policy will also enlighten Jamaicans in the Diaspora on what to expect from the proposed improved services.



She advised that persons will be able to apprize themselves of the document’s provisions by viewing it on the Ministry’s website and Facebook page as well as at the various Missions.

“Everybody must understand what kind of service (they) should expect (and) what services we can provide…(in) meeting the needs of our people overseas,” the Minister added.