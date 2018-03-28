New Ministers and State Ministers Sworn in

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (3rd left), and Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (4th left), with newly appointed Ministers and Ministers of State at a swearing-in ceremony, at King’s House, in St. Andrew, today (March 27). They are (from left): State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Xavier Mayne; Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, and new Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen (3rd left), and Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (4th left), with newly appointed Ministers and Ministers of State at a swearing-in ceremony, at King’s House, in St. Andrew, today (March 27). They are (from left): State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Xavier Mayne; Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Alando Terrelonge; Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, Hon. Fayval Williams, and new Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke. Story Highlights Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, has called on newly appointed Ministers to work “collaboratively” in the execution of the policies and programmes for Jamaica.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has appointed Member of Parliament for North West St. Andrew, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, as the new Minister of Finance and the Public Service, while Hon. Fayval Williams, who previously served as a State Minister, is now Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Finance.

“By accepting the Prime Minister’s invitation, you are indicating your willingness to commit yourselves to service for all Jamaicans, and to assist with the realisation of the policy, programmes and objectives of the Government,” he told them.



The Governor-General, who spoke at King’s House, today (March 27), at the swearing in of two new Ministers, and two State Ministers, said their appointments are about “service to all Jamaicans.”

Others sworn into office were Hon. Alando Terrelonge, as Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, and Hon. Xavier Mayne, State Minister in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

The new Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is Hon. Audley Shaw, who was the Minister of Finance and the Public Service. Hon. Karl Samuda is now Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, a role previously performed by Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, who is now the Minister of National Security.

Hon. Robert Montague, former National Security Minister, has been relocated to the Ministry of Transport and Mining, while Hon. Mike Henry is now Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister. He was the previous Minister of Transport and Mining.

Hon. Rudyard Spencer, who previously served as State Minister at Finance and the Public Service, is now in the Ministry of National Security, and Senator the Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. has moved from the Security Ministry to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

Other members of the Cabinet previously appointed remain in their respective portfolios.