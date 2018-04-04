New Market to Be Constructed in Port Maria





A new market is to be constructed in the town of Port Maria in St. Mary to replace the old structure on Hodgson Street.

A contract for the project is to be signed on Thursday (April 5) at the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development in Kingston by Portfolio Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

Chairman of the St. Mary Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Port Maria, His Worship Richard Creary and other stakeholder partners are expected to be in attendance at the signing ceremony.

The new market is expected to be more conducive to customers purchasing food items and transacting other business. This will also boost economic activities in the town.

Mayor Creary told JIS News that the St. Mary Municipal Corporation will manage the new market.“It’s a brand new market, a total reconstruction. It’s a two-storey building with commercial shop spaces on top for rent, just like any plaza,” he noted.