New ITA Administrative Office in May Pen

Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Mike Henry (left), greets Caribbean Maritime Institute (CMI) students who attended Friday's (February 3) ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the new Island Traffic Authority (ITA) office in May Pen, Clarendon.

Story Highlights

The Island Traffic Authority's (ITA) administrative office in May Pen, Clarendon, is to be reconstructed as part of work to upgrade the motor examination depot, at a cost of $15 million.

The project is being implemented by the Transport and Mining Ministry through the Caribbean Maritime Institute (CMI), and will see the new facility replacing the existing structure on Trenton Road which has been in operation for nearly 70 years, but has fallen into disrepair.

“The facility, when completed, will provide all of the requisite services, including the provision of motor vehicle fitness certificates and reports, and administering examinations for driver’s licences,” Mr. Henry added.



Portfolio Minister, Hon. Mike Henry, broke ground for the project during a ceremony on Friday, February 3.

The CMI will utilise 20-foot and 40-foot containers to construct the building, with a significant portion of the work to be undertaken by students enrolled in the institute’s School of Advanced Skills.

The project will be complemented by general renovation of the property as well as the erection of a sewage treatment facility. Work is slated for completion within four months.

Mr. Henry said the new building is long overdue, pointing out that the conditions under which the staff had to operate in the existing facility are “not conducive to producing good quality work.”

In her remarks, the CMI’s Senior Manager for Projects and Strategic Initiatives, Elaine Hayden, who represented Executive Director, Dr. Fritz Pinnock, noted that the institute has been involved in constructing buildings from containers “for a long time.”

For his part, ITA Director, Ludlow Powell, said the new building will be equipped with wheelchair ramps to accommodate the disabled.

“We will also move to install electronic features which will speed up service delivery,” he added.

Custos Rotulorum of Clarendon, Hon. William Shagoury, and May Pen Mayor, Councillor Winston Maragh, both welcomed the new facility.

In his remarks, Mr. Shagoury noted that the staff had “really been at a disadvantage” working in the existing building, and he is happy that the Ministry has decided on the new facility.

The Mayor said the Clarendon Municipal Corporation will give its full support during construction of the new facility.