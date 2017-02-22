New Fire Station for Mobay





Construction of a fire station on Barnett Street in Montego Bay, St. James, is to commence next fiscal year.

A total of $286 million has been provided in the 2017/18 Estimates of Expenditure for this and other initiatives under the Jamaica Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project.

The money will also be used to provide two pumper trucks for the Jamaica Fire Brigade as well as detailed designs of the Yallahs and Port Maria Fire stations.

Seismic equipment and technical support are also to be provided to the Earthquake Unit under the project.

In addition, consultancy services are to be procured for coastal assessments, engineering services, adaptation designs, training and awareness, and software for the National Risk Information Platform.

The project, which aims to enhance Jamaica’s resilience to disaster and climate risk, is being implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister with funding from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

It is slated to run from April 2016 to June 2020.