New Features for Expo Jamaica Trade Fair

Story Highlights A Jamaica Emerging Manufacturers' and Services (JEMS) Village is among the new features at the 2018 Expo Jamaica trade fair, slated for the National Arena and National Indoor Sports Centre in Kingston from April 19 to 22.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank at the Agency’s head office in Kingston, Jamaica Manufacturers Association (JMA) Executive Director, Imega Breese McNab, said while 42 booth spaces were reserved for the JEMS Village, “to date we have sold more than (these); so (this is) clear testament that there are businesses which are looking for (exposure through) this (type of) platform.”

Mrs. McNab explained that there are specific selection criteria for businesses interested in and desirous of benefiting from the JEMS Village initiative.



The Village, aimed at enhancing patrons’ experience, will showcase micro and small business industries, including castor oil, nutraceuticals, beauty and spa care, aromatherapy, and bamboo products.

“From the previous expo, we realized that there were small and medium businesses that did not have the funds to purchase the larger booths. So we thought it would be helpful to (provide) an area within the exhibition that allowed the smaller businesses to showcase their products/services. This would also facilitate interactions between the exhibitors of micro and small businesses and the buyers on a stage that they would never (otherwise) have had (in order to have an) opportunity to engage (with each other),’ she noted.

“We are looking to support companies that are earning less than $20 million annually, those that are tax compliant and registered with the Companies Office of Jamaica and are employing less than 10 persons. All of this information is required before selection… is considered,” she said.

Mrs. McNab also indicated that a park and ride service for the patrons is another new feature.

“We are encouraging patrons… to drive to Kings House, park their vehicles there and hop onto one of the shuttle buses that will be heading to the expo venues. It is free parking and transportation,” she informed.

The Executive Director said this is to ensure ease of travel and prevent congestion for the 20,000 persons expected to attend the event.

She also advised that patrons will be admitted to the expo through a new entrance at the National Indoors Sports Centre that connects them the National Arena, thereby affording them access to exhibitors in both buildings.

Another new addition is the ‘Fun Zone’ which includes a petting zoo featuring animals from the Hope Zoo.

“There will also be popcorn, Snow Cones and cotton candy (being served), and a bounce-a-bout and rock climber,” Mrs. McNab further said.

Additionally, the Food Court will be expanded across the entire front area of the arena.

“Caribbean Broilers (CB) are back on board as the official food court partners. CB has indicated its intention to build out a more elaborate and bigger food court to better cater to the needs of the over 20,000 patrons who pass through the show annually,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs. McNab advised that new partner, Wisynco, has sealed its commitment to the show and will be assisting in making the event eco-friendly by using various platforms to educate patrons on the need for recycling and keeping the environment clean through its various initiatives.

There will also be a farmers market, coordinated by the Rural Agricultural Development Authority, for persons who may be seeking produce.

The Jamaica Manufacturers Association and Jamaica Exporters Association are collaborating with Jamaica Promotions Corporation for the biennial trade show’s 46th staging this year under the theme: ‘Advancing Breakthroughs’.

General admission is $800 for adults, $200 for children under 12; and free for youngsters two years and under.

Patrons can purchase tickets online at www.expojamaica.com.