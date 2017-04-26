New Chairman of JIS Impressed with Performance

New Chairman of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Advisory Board, Mrs. Gail Abrahams (second right), listens keenly as Manager for JIS’s Research and Publications Department, Celia Lindsay (left), explains the operations of that office. Mrs. Abrahams, along with other Board members, were on a tour of the agency’s Half-Way-Tree Road head office, today (April 25). Also pictured (at third left), is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JIS, Mrs. Donna-Marie Rowe. Board members (from second left) are Sharon Hay-Webster; Novelette Howell; and Garfield Higgins. Prior to the tour, the Board held their first meeting with JIS’s management team. + - Photo: Donald De La Haye New Chairman of the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Advisory Board, Mrs. Gail Abrahams (second right), listens keenly as Manager for JIS’s Research and Publications Department, Celia Lindsay (left), explains the operations of that office. Mrs. Abrahams, along with other Board members, were on a tour of the agency’s Half-Way-Tree Road head office, today (April 25). Also pictured (at third left), is Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JIS, Mrs. Donna-Marie Rowe. Board members (from second left) are Sharon Hay-Webster; Novelette Howell; and Garfield Higgins. Prior to the tour, the Board held their first meeting with JIS’s management team. Story Highlights New Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Gail Abrahams, says she is impressed with the remarkable talent, outstanding performance and superior work ethic of the agency’s staff.

Mrs. Abrahams noted that she is particularly pleased with the agency’s strategic planning process using the “balanced score card method”. She highlighted that the alignment of the corporate and operating plans with individual objectives through an effective performance management system is commendable.

“JIS is a brand… it is a wonderful brand… it is a feel-good brand. We are very happy with what has been happening here,” she said, adding that the visit has been an “eye-opening” experience for her and other Board members.



New Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), Gail Abrahams, says she is impressed with the remarkable talent, outstanding performance and superior work ethic of the agency’s staff.

“They are meeting their targets, and in some areas, I realise that they have surpassed them,” she said, in an interview with JIS News, following a tour of the JIS corporate offices on Half-Way-Tree Road, yesterday (April 25).

Mrs. Abrahams noted that she is particularly pleased with the agency’s strategic planning process using the “balanced score card method”.

She highlighted that the alignment of the corporate and operating plans with individual objectives through an effective performance management system is commendable.

“It is clear that every member of staff is able to identify their role in the corporate goals and objectives,” she said, “and this is commendable, as it contributes to keeping morale high.”

She observed that there is a “family atmosphere” at the JIS and that everyone is working as a team.

“JIS is a brand… it is a wonderful brand… it is a feel-good brand. We are very happy with what has been happening here,” she said, adding that the visit has been an “eye-opening” experience for her and other Board members.

The new Chairman also mentioned the work of the agency on its social media platforms.

“I am pleased with the level of social media penetration by the JIS, on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Many corporate entities are not there yet,” she said.

Prior to the tour, the new Chairman and other Board members met with Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Donna-Marie Rowe, and members of her leadership team, who briefed them about the work and operations of the JIS.

Mrs. Abrahams expressed confidence that the new Board will add greatly to the agency’s viability and sustainability, particularly as the members come with a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of communications and media.

“We have started the journey. We will work together to ensure that JIS continues to be a leading force in government information dissemination. We will also ensure community engagement,” she said.

Other Board members present were Sharon Hay-Webster, Novelette Howell, Warren Newby, Robert Morgan and Garfield Higgins. Vicki Hanson, who is another member of the Board, was unavoidably absent.

The Advisory Board will support the work of the agency by advising the Chief Executive Officer in the strategic and business planning responsibilities of the agency.

The mission of the JIS is to disseminate information that will enhance public awareness and increase knowledge of the policies and programmes of the Government of Jamaica, and provide cutting-edge media services to our clients, maximising the skills of highly trained professionals in a technologically driven environment.