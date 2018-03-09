New $60-Million Police Station for Port Maria

National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague (third left), breaks ground for the construction of a new police station in Port Maria, St. Mary, on March 7. Others (from left) are Member of Parliament for Central St. Mary, Dr. Morais Guy; Mayor of St. Mary, Councillor Richard Creary; Acting Custos Rotulorum for St. Mary parish, Maxine Marsh; Customer Care Manager for the National Housing Trust (NHT); Donnetta Russell; and Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague (third left), breaks ground for the construction of a new police station in Port Maria, St. Mary, on March 7. Others (from left) are Member of Parliament for Central St. Mary, Dr. Morais Guy; Mayor of St. Mary, Councillor Richard Creary; Acting Custos Rotulorum for St. Mary parish, Maxine Marsh; Customer Care Manager for the National Housing Trust (NHT); Donnetta Russell; and Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake. Story Highlights National Security Minister, Hon. Robert Montague, on Wednesday (March 7) broke ground for construction of a new police station in the St. Mary capital of Port Maria.

The 18-month project, on which work will begin on May 7, is being undertaken by the National Housing Trust (NHT) at a cost of $60 million. It will provide a permanent home for the Port Maria police, which is currently occupying rented space.

The new building will comprise three floors and will house the headquarters for Area 2, which encompasses the parishes of St. Mary, St. Ann and Portland.

Mr. Montague noted that the project follows instructions from Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, for the NHT to build and repair police stations within 10 miles of a housing scheme.

The new station is in proximity to the Frontier and Tryall housing developments.

“He (the Prime Minister) has also asked the NHT, going forward, to begin looking at not only building schemes but to begin to build communities,” the Minister said.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Clifford Blake, commended the NHT for its contribution as well as all stakeholders, who continue to support the police force.

NHT Customer Care Manager, Donnetta Russell, in her remarks, said the construction of the police station is part of her agency’s mandate to build safer communities.

“This is the NHT’s way to contribute to the provision of a safe and secure community for its contributors, mortgagers and for businesses that operate in the area,” she noted.

Ms. Russell informed that the Trust’s five-year plan for St. Mary will see construction of housing developments in Galina and Reddington, “with plans to bring over 300 solutions to the parish”.

“You can see that the NHT has quite a bit of interest in this parish, and it is against this background that we are giving the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) a boost by ensuring that current and future NHT mortgagers live in safe spaces,” she said.

The parish’s Mayor, Councillor Richard Creary, added his voice of gratitude to the Minister and the NHT, noting that the police station has been situated in various locations over the years.

“Every citizen of St. Mary is pleased, not only today but when the construction starts, and will be even more pleased when the construction is completed and we have a modern facility in the town of Port Maria,” he said.

Member of Parliament for St. Mary Central, Dr. Morais Guy; and Member of Parliament for St. Mary South Eastern, Dr. Norman Dunn, noted the importance of the police station for the reduction of crime in the parish.