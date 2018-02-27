NEPA to Undertake Study in Negril Great Morass

Story Highlights In the upcoming fiscal year, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) will be undertaking a knowledge, attitudes and practices study with farmers and users of protected wetlands in the Negril Great Morass.

The funds will also be used to establish a Project Management Unit, and to engage the services of a hydrologist, who will prepare a Hydrological Assessment.

These activities fall under the Integrating Water, Land and Ecosystems Management in Caribbean Small Island Developing States project, which seeks to implement institutional arrangements to ensure the long-term sustainability of wetland biological resources.



In the upcoming fiscal year, the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) will be undertaking a knowledge, attitudes and practices study with farmers and users of protected wetlands in the Negril Great Morass.

With a sum of $40 million, which has been provided in the 2018/19 Estimates of Expenditure, the agency will be engaging the services of a communications specialist to conduct the study.

The funds will also be used to establish a Project Management Unit, and to engage the services of a hydrologist, who will prepare a Hydrological Assessment.

These activities fall under the Integrating Water, Land and Ecosystems Management in Caribbean Small Island Developing States project, which seeks to implement institutional arrangements to ensure the long-term sustainability of wetland biological resources.

It also aims to restore historical hydrological and other physical processes in the Negril Great Morass, enhance and re-establish native vegetation communities to provide habitat to wetland fauna, and eliminate conflicts that degrade ecosystem functions.

So far under the project, Global Environment Facility (GEF) Board approval was received in April 2015, and NEPA commenced project-initiation consultations with Negril stakeholders.

The project, which is slated to end in November 2020, is being funded by the GEF.