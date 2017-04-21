NEPA to Share Environmental Protection Tips for Earth Day

Story Highlights The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) will be providing tips on how persons can do their part in preserving and protecting the environment in observance of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22.

Manager of the Public Education and Corporate Communication Branch at NEPA, Shaniek Parks, told JIS News that the entity will be using social media and traditional communication platforms to increase environmental awareness.

The tips will be posted on NEPA’s facebook, twitter and Instagram pages and on its website at www.nepa.gov.jm. They will also be published in the Sunday Gleaner on April 23.



This is in keeping with the international focus on Environmental and Climate Literacy for the day.

“NEPA’s plan is to provide tips that people can utilise in their daily lives…we are running a social media campaign focusing on these tips to tell persons how they can help in preserving the environment by planting a tree.

“We are encouraging persons not to use plastic bags but reusable bags instead; to not do open burning or litter beaches; not to capture, harm or kill wildlife…so we are pushing behavior change by highlighting these everyday, practical tips,” Miss Parks said.

Other tips include: using LED light bulbs to conserve energy; not to dispose of garbage in gullies or on roadways; and to dispose of non-biodegradable garbage responsibly and compost bio-degradable items.

Miss Parks pointed out that the observance of Earth Day provides the opportunity to empower global citizens with the knowledge to inspire action for environmental protection.

“So, this Earth Day, it is about educating the public through the provision of simple but meaningful guidelines that can be incorporated into their daily lives to protect the environment,” she noted.

“The earth is extremely important to us. It is the basis of all we do as human beings and we have to do all we can to protect it, so we want people to adopt these small habits and contribute to protecting the environment,” she reiterated.

NEPA will join environmental groups and entities in some 192 countries in observing Earth Day.