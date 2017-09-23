NEPA Invites Feedback on Provisional Development Orders

Manager of the Local Area Planning Branch at the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Dwight Williams, shows two of the most recently drafted development orders, during a Jamaica Information Service ‘Think Tank’ forum at the agency’s head office in Kingston. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Manager of the Local Area Planning Branch at the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Dwight Williams, shows two of the most recently drafted development orders, during a Jamaica Information Service ‘Think Tank’ forum at the agency’s head office in Kingston. Story Highlights The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is reminding interested parties to submit feedback on recently drafted provisional development orders by the September 30 deadline.

Persons are being asked to send comments, recommendations and objections to the Town and Country Planning Authority regarding the Kingston and St. Andrew and Pedro Cays, and the St. Mary provisional development orders which were drafted in 2017.

A development order is a legal document that outlines the framework, guidelines and policies for planning and development in communities and parishes.



Its provisions cover engagements involving the usage of roadways and public services, protection and extension of amenities and the conservation and development of resources.

Manager of the Local Area Planning Division at NEPA, Dwight Williams, told JIS News that the target stakeholder interests include the Municipal Corporations in the areas where the development orders apply; community members, particularly persons owning property within the designated areas; and those with lease agreements.

“We are inviting persons to view the documents and make comments or objections so that these are considered before the orders are confirmed,” he said.

Mr. Williams advised that the orders have been placed at public locations across the relevant parishes, including police stations, post offices and libraries, for perusal.

He emphasized that the involvement of community members was pivotal to the process “as they are able to highlight things…that they want addressed, including roads, drainage, recreational spaces and areas prone to flooding; these are the comments that we would consider when we are doing our zoning.”

Mr. Williams explained that submission of the comments “may require us doing additional site inspections and consultations to address the particular concerns raised.”

These, he added, would subsequently be forwarded to the Town and Country Planning Authority outlining how it is proposed to address these. He said the Authority may, thereafter, issue instructions for amendments.

Mr. Williams said following this process, the Minister with the portfolio responsibility would confirm the order with or without modifications, making it a legal document to guide development.