NCU President Calls for Greater Public Support for JCF

President of Northern Caribbean University (NCU), Dr. Lincoln Edwards, addresses the annual devotional exercise and dedication of a new administration building at the Office of the Commissioner of Police in St. Andrew on Tuesday (January 2).

President of Northern Caribbean University (NCU), Dr. Lincoln Edwards, is calling on Jamaicans to offer increased cooperation and support to members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in 2018.

He made the call as he addressed the annual devotional exercise and dedication of a new administration building at the Office of the Commissioner of Police in St. Andrew on Tuesday (January 2).

Commissioner of Police, George Quallo, also offered words of encouragement for the members of the JCF operating across the island.

He said that the coming together of members in prayer is a great way to start the New Year.

“The Bible reminds us that the family that prays together stays together. It also reminds us that faith without work is dead; so, while we strategise and do all the things that we should and we must, we must recognise that our sustenance comes from… King Jesus,” Mr. Quallo said.

The new administrative building for the Commissioner of Police will house JCF Heads of Department for Administration, Operations and Strategic Operations; the Criminal Investigation Branch headquarters; and other senior officers.