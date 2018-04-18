National Spatial Plan to Be Developed

Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister/Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Audrey Sewell (left), shows Senior Consultant and Manager of Acclimatise LAC Limited, Olivia Palin (right), where to sign on contract for ‘The Process for the Development of the National Spatial Plan’ in the Banquet Hall of Jamaica House on Tuesday (April 17). Witnessing the signing are (from left, standing): Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Lieutenant Colonel Oral Khan; Jamaica Country Representative and General Manager, Inter-American Development Bank, Therese Turner-Jones; Project Manager, The Adaptation Programme and Financing Mechanism for the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience Jamaica, Dr. Winsome Townsend; and Senator Aubyn Hill. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister/Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Audrey Sewell (left), shows Senior Consultant and Manager of Acclimatise LAC Limited, Olivia Palin (right), where to sign on contract for ‘The Process for the Development of the National Spatial Plan’ in the Banquet Hall of Jamaica House on Tuesday (April 17). Witnessing the signing are (from left, standing): Chief Technical Director, Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Lieutenant Colonel Oral Khan; Jamaica Country Representative and General Manager, Inter-American Development Bank, Therese Turner-Jones; Project Manager, The Adaptation Programme and Financing Mechanism for the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience Jamaica, Dr. Winsome Townsend; and Senator Aubyn Hill. Story Highlights The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has launched ‘The Process for the Development of the National Spatial Plan’ and signed a contract with Acclimatise Group Limited to draft its technical papers.

The National Spatial Plan, which was conceptualised in 2009, will ensure the optimal use of the nation’s land and marine resources and outline the framework for their effective use and management, along with addressing issues regarding climate change.

Speaking at the launch, which took place at Jamaica House today (April 17), Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, Audrey Sewell, said according to the 2012 State of the Climate Report, Jamaica has experienced several storms and hurricanes in the past decade with severe flooding, which has resulted in loss of lives and the destruction of goods amounting to approximately US$129 billion.

She said this is one of the reasons why the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has a keen interest in the development of the National Spatial Plan, as it will address Jamaica’s issues regarding climate change and help stakeholders to better prepare for unprecedented weather events.

“The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation has placed a major focus on climate change and its impact, since the phenomenon poses a threat to economic growth and development,” Mrs. Sewell said.

“We would be negligent if we did not prepare for unprecedented weather events. The National Spatial Plan will address the major challenges of climate and disaster risks, while protecting the environment, improving natural resources management and enhancing the quality of the built environment,” she added.

The project has been established through a Grant Agreement signed between the Caribbean Development Bank and the Government.

Mrs. Sewell also announced that the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) and the Ministry have included the National Spatial Plan in the Adaptation Programme and Financing Mechanism for the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (AP&FM PPCR), which is funded by the Climate Investment Fund through the Inter-American Development Bank.

“It fits well with within this Project, which seeks to strengthen the resilience of the island through a range of climate change adaptation initiatives,” she argued.

Mrs. Sewell pointed out that the objectives of the National Spatial Plan will be in keeping with Vision 2030.

“The achievement of Vision 2030 is dependent on the existence and effective operation of an appropriate spatial framework. The National Spatial Plan will ensure the optimal use of the nation’s land and marine resources and outline the framework for their effective use and management. The Plan will, therefore, provide the strategic spatial framework to guide national development and investment decision-making,” she said.

Following her address, Mrs. Sewell and Senior Consultant and Manager, Acclimatise LAC Limited, Olivia Palin, signed a contract for Acclimatise Group Limited to draft the technical papers of the National Spatial Plan.

Under the AP&FM PPCR, seven technical papers will also be prepared to inform the National Spatial Plan.

The AP&FM PPCR is a funding mechanism under the Climate Investment Fund, which helps developing countries integrate climate resilience into development planning and investment.

The Government, Inter-American Development Bank and World Bank previously developed Jamaica’s ‘Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience’, to help the country strengthen its climate resilience through enhancing adaptive capacity across priority sectors.