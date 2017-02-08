National Security Council Recommends Decisive Measures to Deal with Crime

Chief of Defense Staff Major General Rocky Meade, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte and National Security Advisor Major General Antony Anderson. + - Photo: Office of the Prime Minister Chief of Defense Staff Major General Rocky Meade, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte and National Security Advisor Major General Antony Anderson. Story Highlights







Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday (February 7) convened a meeting of the National Security Council, which lasted all day, to address the national crime situation.

The meeting did an assessment of the current trends including crimes against women and children and the emerging practice of circulating videos depicting the commission of crimes.

After careful deliberation and assessment of options that can be immediately implemented, the National Security Council has made certain recommendations for the consideration and approval of Cabinet.

A special meeting of Cabinet is scheduled for today (Wednesday, February 8) at which, among other things, the recommendations of the National Security Council will be considered for approval.