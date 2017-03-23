National Campaign Against Violence to be Launched

A section of the large crowd which took part in a Peace March in Montego Bay, St. James, last July. The march was organised by the Youth Organization for Upliftment and iLove, iLive, iGive Foundation and was addressed by a number of political, civic and religious leaders, including Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer A section of the large crowd which took part in a Peace March in Montego Bay, St. James, last July. The march was organised by the Youth Organization for Upliftment and iLove, iLive, iGive Foundation and was addressed by a number of political, civic and religious leaders, including Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. (FILE) Story Highlights A national campaign to promote peace and reduce violence in all its forms will be launched this year.

This was stated by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, while making his contribution to the 2017/18 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (March 21).

He said more victims and bold advocates are coming forward and speaking up, refusing to accept that violence is normal.



He said the move forms part of concrete steps being taken by the Government to reduce the acceptance and use of violence in the country.

“We have developed and will shortly implement a policy of zero tolerance as a means of early intervention,” he said.

This, he said, “through the use of existing powers under the law for preventative detention for situations, which could amount to domestic violence, intimate partner violence, and sexual abuse”.

In the meantime, the Prime Minister said a review of the domestic violence legislation will be undertaken with a view to making such acts serious offences, and to offer greater protection and support to victims.

“This Government is not prepared to accept the use of violence in our social transactions whether it is in disciplining our country, in intimate affairs, in domestic affairs or in social-work affairs as a currency,” he said.

Mr. Holness informed that a Joint Select Committee has reconvened to review the Sexual Offences Act, the Child Care and Protection Act, the Domestic Violence Act, the Offences Against the

Person Act, and the offences and punishments under these laws.