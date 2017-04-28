Multimedia Campaign on Disabilities Act to Begin May

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson (2nd right), along with Senior Social Protection Officer at the Inter-American Development Bank, Donna Harris (left); and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts-Risden (2nd left); break ground for the expansion of the Stimulation-Plus Early Childhood Development Centre at Ostend Close in Rockfort, Kingston, on April 25. Looking on at right is Director of the Early Stimulation Programme, Antonica Gunter Gayle. + - Photo: Dave Reid Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson (2nd right), along with Senior Social Protection Officer at the Inter-American Development Bank, Donna Harris (left); and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Colette Roberts-Risden (2nd left); break ground for the expansion of the Stimulation-Plus Early Childhood Development Centre at Ostend Close in Rockfort, Kingston, on April 25. Looking on at right is Director of the Early Stimulation Programme, Antonica Gunter Gayle. Story Highlights The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) will begin a massive multimedia campaign in May to promote the Disabilities Act.

The Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD) will begin a massive multimedia campaign in May to promote the Disabilities Act.

“The JCPD will be taking major steps to ensure that societal barriers (against persons with disabilities) are removed and societal understanding is increased,” said Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Shahine Robinson.

She was delivering the keynote address at the ground-breaking ceremony for the $70-million expansion of facilities at the Stimulation-Plus Early Childhood Development Centre (STIM-PLUS) in Rockfort, Kingston, on April 25.

The project is being undertaken through funding from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

In addition to promoting the Disabilities Act passed in 2014, the JCPD campaign will focus on the development of the first two Codes of Practice for the disabled community.

They are the right to education and training, and the right to employment.

“We want everyone in society to know the practical steps to take to include persons with disabilities in educational institutions as well as what needs to happen to include them in various employment spaces,” said Minister Robinson.

The JCPD is the body charged with the responsibility to promote, protect and ensure the full and equal enjoyment by persons with disabilities, of privileges, interests, benefits and treatment on an equal basis with others.