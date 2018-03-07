More Patients to be Relocated from Cornwall Regional Hospital

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (JIS File Photo). + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton (JIS File Photo). Story Highlights More patients are to be relocated from the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St. James as the Government works to complete a $2 billion restoration project at the facility.

Minister of Health, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said that facilities at the Falmouth Hospital in Trelawny have been expanded to take in additional patients and discussions are being held with other medical centres.

Dr. Tufton, who was addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (March 6) at the Office of the Prime Minister in St. Andrew, said that the relocation of more patients from CRH has become necessary in order to allow for additional time to deal with other problems that have arisen.



In addition, an operating theatre will be set up at the neighbouring Mount Salem Health Centre by the first week of April and additional bed space provided.

The capacity at the Accident and Emergency Department at the health centre, which has already been dealing with triage and management of patients, is being doubled to comfortably accommodate patients and staff.

He informed that during a tour of the hospital on Monday (March 5), the technical team working to correct the ventilation problem, advised him that they have found other sources, which are contributing to the fuming challenges.

He cited mould in the building resulting from leaking roof and pipes, which have caused moisture in the walls, and there is suspicion that the sewage system was compromised and was contributing to contaminants.

The Health Minister said further degeneration of the chimney connected to the boiler resulted in the emissions feeding back into the building, which was polluting the air and affecting staff and patients.

He said the scope of the additional work, which will entail gutting where necessary, will push back the timeline for completion of the project to “close to November.”

Dr. Tufton assured that everything is being done to ensure that over the next seven to eight months most of the challenges will be rectified.

He said the Government is committed to the rehabilitation of the hospital as it would be impractical to close it.

CRH is the only Type A health facility outside the Corporate Area, and mainly serves the residents of Trelawny, St James and Hanover.