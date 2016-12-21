More Development for Falmouth

Story Highlights The Minister explained that studies have been carried out in the area, looking at destination assurance. Additionally, the Minister said a destination manager will be assigned next year, in line with this move.

The Minister said a buildout in Falmouth will lead to increases in employment and the earning capacity of the residents.

“We see Ocho Rios as becoming the centre for cruise and family tourism, and every effort is being made to do that.” - Hon. Edmund Bartlett



The Government will be leveraging the heritage experience in Falmouth, Trelawny, to further develop the area as a tourist destination.

Speaking on a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) television programme, Issues & Answers, Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said the Ministry will be working with local stakeholders to develop the area, in line with the heritage elements of the town.

“It could be the finest cruise destination in all the Caribbean, because it has all the elements, but we have to do the investment necessary and the education of the people and have the local stakeholders buy into the whole strategy of development there,” he said.

The Minister explained that studies have been carried out in the area, looking at destination assurance. Additionally, the Minister said a destination manager will be assigned next year, in line with this move.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bartlett said the Government will be restructuring the resort boards, which will be renamed as resort development councils to be constituted by persons involved in day-to-day resort service delivery, as well as representatives from the health and fire departments, sanitation authority and the local authorities.

“Parish councils will have to play a key role, because a lot of emphasis will be placed on the mayors and councillors to be guardians of the destination,” he noted.

The Minister said a buildout in Falmouth will lead to increases in employment and the earning capacity of the residents.

The Minister further noted that Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is leading the charge for the renewal of the tourism product in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

He said the Port Authority of Jamaica and the Urban Development Corporation, along with private-sector investors, are actively engaged in the development of the area.

“We see Ocho Rios as becoming the centre for cruise and family tourism, and every effort is being made to do that,” he said.