Montego Bay Company Presents Gifts to 3,000 Children

A section of the large group of children who turned out for the Christmas Concert and gifts at the Old Hospital Park on Gloucester Avenue, Montego Bay, on December 25. + - Photo: Garwin Davis A section of the large group of children who turned out for the Christmas Concert and gifts at the Old Hospital Park on Gloucester Avenue, Montego Bay, on December 25. Story Highlights Some 3,000 children were presented with gifts on December 25 (Christmas Day) by Hah-R-Mony Entertainment Limited of Montego Bay.

Mayor of Montego Bay, His Worship Homer Davis, praised the efforts of the local company for providing the gifts for the children.

Originally billed to cater for 2,000 children, the event well exceeded the amount, forcing the organisers to resort to a contingency plan. Fortunately, there was enough staff on hand to keep things in order, so that every single child inside the venue was able to receive a gift.



The event was facilitated by the St. James Municipal Corporation at the Old Hospital Park, Gloucester Avenue, in the city.

“The city really needed something as beautiful as this for a change,” he said.

“There are many good and decent law-abiding persons throughout the parish of St. James, and we saw a lot of that on display here today. The parish council is indeed happy to have been a part of it,” the Mayor said.

Earlier, they were treated to a live concert where the steel band Tropical Vibes was a huge hit, playing a number of popular Christmas songs.

For his part, President of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Omar Robinson, said he was impressed with the event.

“The JHTA took some 60 kids from the SOS Children’s Village to the event, and they all had smiles on their faces. It is really nice to see an organisation taking this time to put in such a tremendous effort. This is a beautiful thing for Montego Bay and the adjoining communities, and the organisers must really and truly be commended,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Entertainment Director of Hah-R-Mony, Ho-Chi-Min Castillo Rolffot, said his company is very happy to have been able to put on the event, noting that “it was worth every penny that we spent”.

“We are fully committed to do this again next year. We are going to try our best to get more sponsors involved, so we can have even more gifts for the children,” he said.

Hah-R-Mony Entertainment Limited is a promotional company that was established in 2009, and which currently operates in 29 hotels and employs more than 100 workers.