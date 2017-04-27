Montague Warns Firearm Holders who Brandish Guns in Public

Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of National Security, Hon. Robert Montague, says licensed firearm holders who brandish their guns in public spaces will lose their permits.

Citing two such incidents recently, he said there has been “an increasing and worrying trend of private gun owners brandishing their weapons in public spaces, especially at entertainment events”.

He was making his contribution to the 2017/18 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (April 26).

“Only the police are permitted to have blue lights on their vehicles. Bikers, you need to get your helmets and wear them; because we will be cracking down on you, and make sure your papers are in order,” he noted.

He also urged all illegal taxi operators to legitimise their operations, noting that “we are about to launch a major drive against illegal taxi operators”.

“This Minister supports taxi operators, as long as you are legal. So, bike riders, licensed firearm holders, and illegal taxi operators, you have been warned. Take this as the first tranche in the public-relations campaign. You have been warned,” Mr. Montague said.