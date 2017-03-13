Mocho Primary to Get Resource Centre

Principal of the Clarendon-based Mocho Primary and Infant School, Tina Reid (2nd right), peruses posters on the national heroes, which were among educational materials donated to the school by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), recently. Others (from left) are Head Girl, Zackiah Buckley; Vice Principal, Curdell Bryan-Thomson; Chairman of the school Board, Ainsworth Kelly; and Clarendon College student, James Palmer, who is a past student of Mocho Primary and Infant School. + - Photo: Melroy Sterling Principal of the Clarendon-based Mocho Primary and Infant School, Tina Reid (2nd right), peruses posters on the national heroes, which were among educational materials donated to the school by the Jamaica Information Service (JIS), recently. Others (from left) are Head Girl, Zackiah Buckley; Vice Principal, Curdell Bryan-Thomson; Chairman of the school Board, Ainsworth Kelly; and Clarendon College student, James Palmer, who is a past student of Mocho Primary and Infant School. Story Highlights The Mocho Primary and Infant School in Clarendon is to get a state-of-the-art resource centre, which will be utilised by five other schools in the area.

The Mocho Primary and Infant School in Clarendon is to get a state-of-the-art resource centre, which will be utilised by five other schools in the area.

Principal of the school, Tina Reid, told JIS News that Jamalco has provided funding to retrofit the teachers’ cottage to house the facility.

She said the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information has approved the plan, which will enable the cluster of primary schools to have access to advanced services and equipment.

Ms. Reid said she has a passion for education, and she willingly gave up the building for a greater good.

“We are talking about all the children benefiting; community members (and) other schools coming in to utilise the equipment to enhance teaching and learning,” she pointed out.

She said the resource facility, on which work is set to commence by the end of March, will be a holistic centre for development.

Ms. Reid informed that assessment of special education students will be done at the centre. Currently, children from the parish, who need to be assessed, have to travel to the nearest facility in Mandeville, Manchester.

She said the centre will also incorporate the school’s numeracy-based activities and the literacy programme for parents, so that they can be more involved in the education of their children.

“It will… provide various resources that cater to development,” she added.