Mobile Units Collect $2 Million in Property Taxes

Minister of Local Government and Community, Hon. Desmond, addresses a sensitisation session for elected local officials held on February 15 at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of Local Government and Community, Hon. Desmond, addresses a sensitisation session for elected local officials held on February 15 at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine. Story Highlights Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is reporting that over $2 million in property taxes have already been collected by the mobile units, which were recently launched in Clarendon and St. Mary.

Meanwhile, he informed that the series of sensitisation sessions, being held across the island, have been beneficial and the local government representatives are implementing what they have learned.





Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is reporting that over $2 million in property taxes have already been collected by the mobile units, which were recently launched in Clarendon and St. Mary.

He was addressing a regional sensitisation session with mayors and councillors at the National Police College of Jamaica (NPCJ) in Twickenham Park, St. Catherine on February 15.

The Ministry is employing the use of the mobile units as it intensifies efforts to collect over $10 billion in outstanding property taxes. The initiative involves collaboration with Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ).

“The sole purpose of working with the tax mobile is to ensure that we maximize the collection of property taxes,” Mr. McKenzie said.

Meanwhile, he informed that the series of sensitisation sessions, being held across the island, have been beneficial and the local government representatives are implementing what they have learned.

The sessions include presentations from representatives from the Office of the Contractor General (OCG), and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, on issues relating to procurement and award of contracts.

Technical officers from the Local Government Ministry also provide information on the roles and responsibilities of elected officials.