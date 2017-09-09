Mobile Justice Unit goes to Mt. Salem

The Legal Aid Council Mobile Justice Unit. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson The Legal Aid Council Mobile Justice Unit.



The Mobile Justice Unit of the Legal Aid Council will this month be making two stops in Mount Salem, St. James, where the Government has declared the first Zone of Special Operations (ZOSO).

The first stop will be on Wednesday, September 13 at the Mount Salem Community Centre, and the second will be a Justice Fair at the Mount Salem Resource Centre on September 27.

These stops have been included in the Unit’s scheduled visits for September and are intended to provide the community with legal aid services and guidance on a range of civil and criminal matters.

Executive Director of the Legal Aid Council, Hugh Faulkner, said legal services form a critical part of the programme of social intervention strategies being advanced by the Government in the community at this time.

“We are making sure that our services are available for persons who need assistance of a legal nature or who may have any concerns about their liberty as the security measures are carried out,” he explained.

Other locations to be visited by the Mobile Justice Unit are Gordon Pen, St. Catherine on September 12, at the Gordon Pen Early Childhood Centre; Homestead, St. Catherine, on September 19, at the Homestead Community Centre; and Parade Gardens in Kingston on September 21, at the Parade Gardens Community Centre.

The Mobile Justice Unit will also be at the Social Development Commission (SDC) Young Male Social and Empowerment Fair at the Excelsior Community College on Mountain View Avenue, in Kingston, on September 21.

On September 7, the Unit visited Whitehall in Negril, Westmoreland. Some 700 persons have so far benefitted from the service islandwide.

The Legal Aid Council has an annual mandate to visit 50 communities with the Mobile Justice Unit, which was launched in January.

The Mobile Justice Unit is supported by the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP) III, which is administered through the Ministry of National Security.