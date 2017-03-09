Mobile Justice Unit Continues Community Outreach

The Legal Aid Council’s Mobile Justice Unit will continue to visit communities in March to provide free consultation, advice, and complete court assignments for clients with criminal matters. + - Photo: Yhomo Hutchinson The Legal Aid Council’s Mobile Justice Unit will continue to visit communities in March to provide free consultation, advice, and complete court assignments for clients with criminal matters. Story Highlights The Legal Aid Council (LAC) in the Ministry of Justice is continuing its community outreach this month through its Mobile Justice Unit.

The unit, which began operations in January 2017, provides free consultation, advice, and completes court assignments for clients with criminal matters.

Executive Director of the LAC, Hugh Faulkner, told JIS News that the unit has been making a great impact.

He indicates that there have been a number of issues involving land titles, and the LAC plans to meet with officials in the relevant ministries and agencies to see how these matters can be addressed.

The unit, which visited Seaview Gardens on March 2, will be at the Trench Town Multipurpose Centre off Collie Smith Drive on March 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. On March 10, the unit will head to the Homestead Community Centre, 28 to 30 Lawrence Drive, St. Catherine, and will journey to the Mount Salem Community Centre in St. James on March 14.

The unit will stop at the Fletcher’s Land Community Centre, Kingston on March 16; and on March 20, will visit the community centre at 40 Laws Street, Kingston from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 pm, and the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) on High Holborn Street, Kingston from 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The unit returns to St. Catherine on March 22, with stops at the Windsor Heights Community Centre from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., ending the day at the Central Village Community Centre from 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Rockfort will be the next stop on the schedule, when the unit visits the Community Resource Centre at 1a Glasspole Avenue, Johnson Town, Kingston 2 on March 24.

The unit will again journey to St. James on March 28 with two stops in the Salt Spring community. The first will be at Meggie Top from 10:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.; and at the Ball Ground Football Field from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The final stop for the month will be at the Tacky Football Field, Tacky High School in Gayle, St. Mary on March 30.

The LAC, in fulfilment of its role under the Citizen Security and Justice Programme (CSJP III), is offering its services to CSJP III communities with the use of its Mobile Justice Unit, which provides free consultation, advice, and complete court assignments for clients with criminal matters.

The mobile unit is targeting communities under the CSJP III, which is a multifaceted crime- and violence-prevention initiative of the Government that is focused on building community safety and security.

It is being undertaken in 50 vulnerable communities across eight parishes. They are Kingston; St Andrew, St. James, Westmoreland, St. Ann, St. Mary, Clarendon and St. Catherine.