Mobile Justice Unit Busy in April

The Legal Aid Council's Mobile Justice Unit will continue to provide free legal services to nine communities in Kingston, St. Andrew and St. Catherine during the month of April.

The Mobile Justice Unit, through the Legal Aid Council, provides free consultation and advice and completes Court assignments for clients with criminal matters.



The Unit, which began operations in January 2017, is targeting 50 communities throughout Jamaica this year.

Executive Director of the Council, Hugh Faulkner, told JIS News that he is encouraging persons to come out as “there is no cost, there is no consultation fee and the service is there to ensure that more Jamaicans have access to legal services”.

The Unit will begin its journey for the month at the Tredegar Park All-Age School in St. Catherine on April 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It will then journey to Matthews Lane (corner of West and Beeston streets) in downtown Kingston, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on April 5, and then to the Salvation Army Church (near to Captain’s Bakery), downtown, from 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On April 6, the Unit will head to Tivoli Gardens Community Centre in Kingston, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Unit will make its way to Hanna Town Community Centre in Kingston on April 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.; Corner of Upper West Street and Hannah Street in Kingston, from 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.; and on April 12 at Drewsland Community Centre, 1 Psalm Avenue, Kingston 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.; and Drews Avenue Primary School at 2 Drews Avenue, Kingston 20, from 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

St. Catherine will be the focus for the third week, with visits to Greendale Community Centre, 1 Palace Road, Greendale, and Lava Ground Square, Ellerslie Gardens, on April 19 and 20, respectively, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

For the final week, the Unit will head to 3 West Main Drive, Maverley, Kingston 20, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and the netball court at the corner of Denver Crest and Stow Road, from 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on April 24; and at the Tawes Meadow football field in St. Catherine on April 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

