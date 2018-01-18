Ministry Prepares for National Sport Museum with Textile Conservation and Preservation Workshop

A close look is being taken at a replica of the 2012 London Olympics torch by the Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (second left); Florette Blackwood, Senior Director, Sport Development and Monitoring Division in the Ministry; Janice Smith, National Sport Museum Consultant; Colleen Nattie, Conservation Officer, National Museum Jamaica and Dr Johnathon Greenland, Curator, National Museum Jamaica (left to right). The torch along with other donated items for the National Sport Museum was on display at the Textile Conservation, Preservation and Exhibition Workshop today (Wednesday) at the Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston. + - Photo: Contributed A close look is being taken at a replica of the 2012 London Olympics torch by the Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport (second left); Florette Blackwood, Senior Director, Sport Development and Monitoring Division in the Ministry; Janice Smith, National Sport Museum Consultant; Colleen Nattie, Conservation Officer, National Museum Jamaica and Dr Johnathon Greenland, Curator, National Museum Jamaica (left to right). The torch along with other donated items for the National Sport Museum was on display at the Textile Conservation, Preservation and Exhibition Workshop today (Wednesday) at the Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston. Story Highlights The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport says the Ministry’s two-day workshop on Textile Conservation and Preservation which opened today at the Knutsford Court Hotel is part of the preparations for the establishment of the National Sport Museum.

Minister Grange told the workshop participants drawn from museums in Jamaica and the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts that, “We are ensuring that the skill set is in place and that we promote the thrust of a museum as being dynamic, being a contributor to our economic development and wealth creation at all levels.

“As we showcase our sport and cultural icons, we are mindful of the importance of preservation. In fact, preservation of our artefacts and memorabilia means protecting the existence and appearance of not only historic elements but is crucial to our future ambitions and survival as a people.

“Preservation of our culture and heritage has an important economic dimension which we must acknowledge and give more attention to. This is a matter of national development and is vital for our cultural tourism product. For us, it provides the opportunity to showcase the uniqueness of Brand Jamaica.

“We have an extensive list of artefacts and memorabilia and we want to be sure that they are well protected. For those who have already donated items we appreciate your generosity. We want to use this opportunity to assure you that we intend to safeguard and protect these artefacts and memorabilia.”

At the start of the workshop, Miss Grange handed over a number of items donated to the soon to be established National Sport Museum to the Institute of Jamaica for safe keeping. Miss Grange also presented them with special archival storage boxes.

Today’s first day of the workshop being led by Janice Smith, Sport Museum Consultant from Canada, featured a demonstration of wet cleaning of textiles, which involved stain removal.

Tomorrow’s (January 18) final day will include sessions on Storage Solutions for Textiles and Costumes, Exhibiting Textiles and Costumes and Display Techniques during which participants will learn display techniques for costumes and textiles and will transform a flat table into an “appealing” display.

Minister Grange noted Janice Smith had been working with the Ministry on the Jamaica National Sport Museum Strategic Development Plan and was back to share her extensive expertise on textile conservation and preservation.