Ministry to Launch Expanded Energy Efficiency and Conservation Project

An expanded energy efficiency and conservation project aimed at consolidating the implementation of the National Energy Policy 2009-2030 will be launched by the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology this fiscal year.

The project, which will be undertaken in partnership with the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica, also aim to make the public sector a model for responsible energy use in Jamaica.

Delivering the 2017-18 Throne Speech in Parliament on February 9, Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, said there will also be the retrofitting of Health, Education and Public Agencies (HEPA) facilities, which includes implementation of energy efficiency and conservation measures in 73 facilities.

He further said the project builds on the current public sector energy efficiency and conservation programme.

The strategic framework of the National Energy Policy focuses on seven key areas which include: Security of Energy Supply through diversification of fuels as well as development of renewables; modernising the country’s energy infrastructure; development of renewable energy sources, such as solar and hydro; energy conservation and efficiency; development of a comprehensive governance/regulatory framework; enabling Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies to be a model/leader for the rest of society in terms of energy management; and eco-efficiency in industries.

Meanwhile, the Governor-General said the Ministry will continue to promote eco-efficiency and the green economy by encouraging energy efficiency and conservation in Government agencies, developing the capacity of local companies to meet international environmental standards and promoting green jobs and industries.

The Throne Speech was delivered under the theme: ‘A Firm Foundation for Prosperity’.