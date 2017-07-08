Ministry of Health Urges Caution Against Pink Eye

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Winston De la Haye. (File) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Winston De la Haye. (File)



PRESS RELEASE – The Ministry of Health is issuing a caution to the public as our surveillance network has received reports of cases of conjunctivitis, otherwise known as ‘pink eye’, in some communities.

The signs and symptoms of pink eye include redness of eyes; watery eyes itchy and/or burning eyes; grainy feeling in the eyes and hypersensitivity to light.

To avoid being infected:

Do not share eye makeup; eye drops; wash rags; towels and pillow cases,

Refrain from coming into contact with persons who have pink eye,

Wash hands often.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Winston De La Haye says, “we are cautioning the public to take preventative steps to decrease their risk of becoming infected with conjunctivitis and urging those who are affected to have their condition managed appropriately by a physician and avoid spreading to others.”

If you are currently experiencing symptoms of pink eye you are being urged to:

Wash hands with soap and water regularly,

Avoid rubbing eyes,

See a doctor,

Do not attend school, work or other crowded places until infection clears up.

Pink Eye is caused by viruses, which enter the eyes through contaminated: