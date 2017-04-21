Ministry to Acquire Another Mobile Unit to Collect Property Tax

Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, addresses the launch of the mobile property tax unit in Port Maria, St. Mary, on February 8. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, addresses the launch of the mobile property tax unit in Port Maria, St. Mary, on February 8. (FILE)



Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says another mobile unit will be acquired to assist in the collection of property taxes.

Making his 2017/18 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on April 19, Mr. McKenzie said the property tax collection target of $7.26 billion for 2016/17 was exceeded by $350 million, totalling $7.61 billion.

This, he said, was made possible by the success of the two other mobile units, which collected $42.9 million between February and March this year.

“Discussions are now well advanced to allow the property tax mobile units to collect cash, as the units were not retrofitted to collect the cash last year,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie informed that continuous public education will be a key feature of the tax-compliance campaign, and a series of town hall meetings across the island will be held to sensitise the people and answer questions.

Meanwhile, the Minister informed that attention will be turned to the collection of fees from trade licences as there is a “greater challenge” in this area.