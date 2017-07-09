Ministers to Make Announcement on Funding for Parochial Roads

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left foreground) presents a plaque to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Robert Hill, in recognition of outstanding performance in property tax collection by the local authority. Occasion was an appreciation luncheon for the all island property tax team, held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort in Montego Bay, St. James on Friday, July 7. In the background are members of the compliance team. + - Photo: Marlon Tingling Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie (left foreground) presents a plaque to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation, Robert Hill, in recognition of outstanding performance in property tax collection by the local authority. Occasion was an appreciation luncheon for the all island property tax team, held at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort in Montego Bay, St. James on Friday, July 7. In the background are members of the compliance team. Story Highlights Local Government and Community Development Minister, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, says an announcement will be made shortly regarding funding for the maintenance of parochial roads across the island.

Minister McKenzie was delivering the keynote address at a special appreciation luncheon for the all-island property tax team at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort in Montego Bay, St. James on Friday (July 7).



“I am pleased to announce that in short order, myself and the Minister (Shaw) will be making a special announcement as to how we are going to respond to parochial roads across the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister McKenzie said representatives of his Ministry will shortly be engaged in discussions with Tax Administration of Jamaica (TAJ) with a view towards collecting outstanding trade license fees.

He pointed out that these fees represent the second largest source of income for the local authorities.

“If we are able to collect 40 per cent of the trade licenses across this country, combined with the level of compliance with property taxes, we would be able to cover sufficiently, the obligations of the local authorities,” Minister McKenzie contended.

“The trade licenses must be collected. The same way we are going after those who have outstanding property taxes…we are going to ensure that we do a similar thing for those who owe trade licenses,” he noted further.

Minister McKenzie commended the property tax compliance team, noting that their efforts assisted in the collection of over $7 billion in outstanding fees.

He is urging Jamaicans to pay their property taxes, noting that it is their contribution to the orderly and sustained development of the country.

The all-island property tax team, comprised of representatives of the Ministry and the TAJ, was moblised to collect outstanding taxes.