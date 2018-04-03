Ministers Grange and Terrelonge Congratulate CARIFTA Teams

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange. (FILE) Story Highlights Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange has heaped praises on Jamaica’s highly successful team at the recently concluded Carifta Games, held in the Bahamas.

Jamaica topped the medal table with a grand haul of 82 medals, comprised of 44 gold, 27 silver and 11 bronze.

She said the outstanding performance by the team is a reflection of the great depth of the country’s sporting programmes and the ministry’s commitment to the continued development of all disciplines.

“I watched with elevated pride as we won medal after medal. I want to congratulate the athletes and the coaches for the tremendous work that they have been doing to keep Jamaica firmly in the top ranks of world sport. We are seeing a wonderful transitioning as some of our senior athletes leave the track and what I have seen at CARIFTA tells me that the future is secure.”

The newly appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Honourable Alando Terrelonge who represented Minister Grange at the opening of the CARIFTA swimming championships said he was delighted to be involved in the process at a time when the young athletes are setting the stage for the future.

“When we see Christopher Taylor, Brianna Williams, Shiann Salmon and the relay teams executing almost perfect races we can say that any investment by the government or the private sector in developing sporting facilities and programmes is money well spent. I think we have an exciting time ahead and I am looking forward to being a part of this exciting development,” he said.

Minister Grange also expressed best wishes to the swimmers who are currently participating in the CARIFTA Swimming Championships being held in Jamaica.