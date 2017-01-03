Minister wants Police to Take Firm Stand Against the Illicit Burning of Sugar Cane

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, emphasises a point during a press briefing, held today (December 13) at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices. (FILE) + - Photo: JIS Photographer Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, emphasises a point during a press briefing, held today (December 13) at the Ministry’s New Kingston offices. (FILE) Story Highlights The police are being urged to take a firm stand against persons who illicitly burn sugar cane, which has resulted in significant loss of income for farmers.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, said cane farmers must be protected against the practice, which can sometimes “wipe out” the means of survival for entire families and communities.

He explained that sugar cane needs to be harvested and milled immediately after being burnt, to be useful for sugar production.



The police are being urged to take a firm stand against persons who illicitly burn sugar cane, which has resulted in significant loss of income for farmers.

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Karl Samuda, said cane farmers must be protected against the practice, which can sometimes “wipe out” the means of survival for entire families and communities.

“Illicit burning of sugar cane is destructive to the foundation of our economy. It is unpatriotic and it is very discouraging for those who work tirelessly to keep the industry going. And apart from that, it is criminal and they should be put in prison for the actions they are undertaking,” he said.

The Minister was speaking at a media briefing held at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston on December 30.

“I am appealing to all well-thinking workers within the industry and those [close to it], to cease this hideous practice of burning cane illicitly, because it results in loss,” he said, adding that small farmers are most seriously impacted.

He explained that sugar cane needs to be harvested and milled immediately after being burnt, to be useful for sugar production.

Still, the Minister said he is hopeful that Jamaica will see significant improvement in sugar-cane production this year. He said due to increased rainfall and overall good weather conditions over the past year, the industry is in a “much better place”.

“We are going to have a much better crop this year. In addition, the price of sugar has increased, making it far more viable today than it was a year ago, and we are all more hopeful that it will continue to rise,” Mr. Samuda said.